Shall we book your ticket to Punjab?': BJP needles Priyanka Gandhi over her UP visit

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday took a dig at Priyanka Gandhi over her visit to the state amid crisis in Punjab crisis following the sudden resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as PCC chief.

"Priyanka Vadraji, you've come to UP at a wrong time. You should have been in Punjab. Should we book your ticket to Punjab?" UP BJP tweeted tagging the Congress general secretary.

Sidhu's surprise decision added to the Congress' headache in Punjab which will go to polls early next year. Senior party leader Captain Amarinder Singh had stepped down from the CM post after an ugly turf war with Sidhu. Punjab cabinet minister Razia Sultana, who was alloted portfolio in t he Charanjit Singh Channi Cabinet just hours ago, and treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal, too stepped down in 'solidarity' Sidhu deepening Congress crisis in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Lucknow on Monday on a five-day visit during which she will discuss with workers and leaders the party's preparedness for next year's Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. This is her second visit to the state this month.

Her visit to the state came just a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expanded his council of ministers by inducting Jitin Prasada and six others to balance the caste and regional aspirations ahead of the Assembly elections.

Prasada, who had crossed over to the BJP from the Congress in June, was administered oath as a cabinet minister, while six others were sworn in as Ministers of State.

