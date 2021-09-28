'In solidarity with Sidhu': Razia Sulatana quits as Punjab minister hours after portfolio allocation

Follow us on Image Source : @BHAIBALDEEP Punjab cabinet minister Razia Sultana resigns.

In an unexpected move, Punjab cabinet minister Razia Sultana resigned from the post hours after portfolio allocation in solidarity with Navjot Singh Sidhu. Her resignation has come after Sidhu in a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi today resigned from party's state unit chief, as he was reportedly upset with Charanjit Singh Channi's cabinet and not being elevated as Punjab Chief Minister.

Razia Sultana took oath as Punjab cabinet minister just two days ago and was allocated portfolio earlier today. However, after a dramatic turn of events in the party's state unit, she quitted as a minister in solidarity with Sidhu.

"Sidhu Sahab is a man of principles. He is fighting for Punjab and Punjabiyat," Razia Sultana said while speaking to reporters.

The appointment of a new Chief Minister in Punjab was termed as a masterstroke by the Congress but the party affairs in the state is in a big mess with resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu from the post of state party chief and former CM Amarinder Singh in Delhi.

The Congress quarters were wary as news flashed about Amarinder Singh heading towards Delhi to meet BJP leaders. The party heaved a sigh of relief when Amarinder Singh announced after reaching Delhi that he is here to vacate Kapurthala house and is not going to meet any "politician".

In the last ditch effort to pacify Amarinder Singh, the Congress was mulling a strategy to send an emissary but the Congress leadership got blessing in disguise with Punjab president Navjot Singh Sidhu quitting the party president's post.

Though Congress was surprised with the move, party spokesperson Pawan Khera said, the party made him the president with much confidence, he can give explanation on the resignation.

The Congress affairs in the state is getting messy after the change of the Chief Minister but things did not change as Navjot Sidhu threw his tantrums in the party. The Congress aimed to save its fort in Punjab and desperately needed a united party but ultimately Congress insiders say it's a self-goal.

Amarinder Singh took potshots minutes after Sindhu's resignation, "I told you so... he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab."

The Congress is in double jeopardy, how to go about the Punjab Affairs which are getting messy, as the party had called the appointment of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as masterstroke of Rahul Gandhi.

Sidhu announced his resignation on his Twitter handle in just an hour after Channi announced allocation of portfolios to his Cabinet colleagues.

ALSO READ | Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief: 6 reasons behind his surprise move

ALSO READ | 'Told you he is not a stable man': Captain Amarinder Singh's jibe at Navjot Singh Sidhu

Latest India News