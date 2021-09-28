'Told you he is not a stable man': Captain Amarinder Singh's jibe at Navjot Singh Sidhu

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Amarinder Singh slams Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday took a jibe at Navjot Singh Sidhu saying he is an unstable man after the latter resigned as Punjab Congress chief.

"I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab," Captain Amarinder Singh Tweeted.

A while ago, Navjot Singh Sidhu in a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi resigned as party's Punjab unit chief but said he will continue to serve the party.

Sidhu had taken over as the state party chief in July this year.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," he wrote in the letter.

"Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," he further wrote.

It is immediately not known what prompted Sidhu to leave the post of the Punjab Congress chief.

Sidhu is alleged of not being a team player even when he was part of the Indian cricket team. When was in the BJP, he couldn't listen to the commands of senior leaders and was highly ambitious. His only aim was to be the chief minister only.

Sidhu left the BJP, explored AAP, but negotiations failed as Kejriwal's party was not willing to offer him the chief ministership.

He then joined the Congress party, made all our efforts to dislodge Captain Amarinder Singh.

Though, the Captain outsmarted him as anti-national when he resigned as Chief Minister of Punjab, following over two years of cold relations with Sidhu.

Congress chose a Dalit chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi for Punjab and this fact sunk in latter's that even if the Congress party wins next year's assembly elections, Sidhu may not be able to become the chief minister. Also, he couldn’t remote control Channi, therefore he resigned from the post.

