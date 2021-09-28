Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as Punjab Congress Chief. The cricketer-turned-politician announced his resignation via Twitter. In his letter to Congress chief, Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu said, "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress."

According to sources, the Punjab party chief was unhappy with the allocation of Cabinet berths to a few of ministers who are said to close to former CM Amarinder Singh.

The Congress had appointed Sidhu as Punjab state unit chief in July following a bitter duel with Captain Amarinder Singh which eventually saw the later stepping down from his post.

