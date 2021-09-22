Sidhu dangerous for country, Congress won't bag even 10 seats under his leadership: Captain Amarinder Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

Captain Amarinder Singh, after his humiliating ouster as Punjab Chief Minister, targeted the party high command's close aides Randeep Singh Surjewala and KC Venugopal for ill-advising Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Opening up about his equation with the Gandhi family, Amarinder Singh said he is known to the family for the last 50 years but even then they (Gandhi family) do not trust him.

Slamming party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amarinder Singh said he is dangerous for the country and the party will not win even 10 seats under his leadership in the upcoming assembly elections.

Congress veteran Amarinder Singh resigned on Saturday as chief minister of Punjab, declaring that he feels "humiliated" and said he won’t accept state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu as the next CM or the party face in the Assembly polls.

The development has come amid a power tussle that polarised the ruling party in the state headed for elections in just about four months.

Sidhu was made the state Congress chief earlier this year despite opposition by Amarinder Singh.

"I feel humiliated," Amarinder Singh told reporters outside the Punjab Raj Bhawan after submitting his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

"I have resigned, let them make anyone (next CM)," he further said.

The Congress leader, however, in another interaction with the media said he won’t accept Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab chief minister, describing him as "a total disaster".

The man who could not handle one ministry, can never run entire Punjab, he said. Replying to a question, he said he will never agree to Navjot Singh Sidhu as the next chief minister.

"He is a total disaster. When he was a minister (in Amarinder cabinet), he could not even run one ministry, now can he run entire Punjab? I know that man has no capability at all," said Amarinder Singh.

If Sidhu is made the face of the Congress for the Punjab polls, Singh said he will oppose him "tooth and nail".

ALSO READ | Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi in his first presser urges Centre to repeal farm laws

ALSO READ | 'Incompetent, has connections with Pak PM Imran, army chief': Amarinder goes all out against Sidhu

Latest India News