'Incompetent, has connections with Pak PM Imran, army chief': Amarinder goes all out against Sidhu

Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab Chief Minister on Saturday amid power tussle with Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Navjot Singh Sidhu, going on and on for months. Captain tendered his resignation along with his council of ministers to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Soon after he resigned, Amarinder Singh said he was humiliated.

Launching an all out attack at Navjot Singh Sidhu, Captain Amarinder Singh raised serious questions on his capability as a leader saying the person who couldn't run his own ministry, how will he be able to run the state.

Speaking to ANI, Amarinder Singh said, "...Navjot Singh Sidhu is an incompetent man, he is going to be a disaster. I will oppose his name for the next chief mininster face. He has a connection with Pakistan. It will be a threat to national security."

"He is friends with (Pakistan Army chief) Qamar Javed Bajwa and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, I will oppose if he is chosen as the next CM face...," the Captain said.

"For sake of my country, I'll oppose his (Navjot Singh Sidhu) name for CM of Punjab. It's a matter of national security. Pakistan PM Imran Khan is his friend. Sidhu has a relation with Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa," the former Punjab CM added.

Further speaking on his future plans or whether he is in talks with BJP, Amarinder Singh said, "no talks with anyone, just submitted my resignation to Governor today..."

"'I am sorry Amarinder, said Congress President Sonia Gandhi after I spoke with her over my resignation, this morning," Amarinder Singh mentioned.

