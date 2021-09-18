Captain Amarinder Singh quits as Chief Minister. What next for Punjab Congress?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Captain Amarinder Singh resigns as Punjab Chief Minister.

The Punjab Congress crisis reached its climax on Saturday after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as chief minister ahead of the party's crucial Congress Legislature Party meeting in Chandigarh. Singh tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor along with his council of ministers.

Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat was given the charge to solve the crisis between Amarinder Singh and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Navjot Singh Sindhu. However, he admit it days ago that all was not well within the party.

Speaking to media after resigning, Captain Amarinder Singh said, "Whoever they (party high command) have faith in, can make them (Punjab CM)," adding he was humiliated.

Amarinder Singh gave out a clear signal that he was not happy the way Congress crisis was handeled by the party but mentioned he was still in Congress and decide on his political future after consulting with his loyalists.

With Captain Amarinder Singh resigning as CM, what's next for the Punjab Congress. Let's take a look at some possible scenario's

Will Amarinder Singh's resignation lead to party's break down in Punjab, considering him as Congress's stalwart leader.

Will Amarinder Singh will form a new party.

Given his good rapport with Badals, can Amarinder Singh endure an Akali win in Punjab.

Will copying BJP's Gujarat Model of complete over all haul cost its government in Punjab.

Earlier, over 50 MLAs in the party have written to Gandhi seeking that Amarinder Singh be replaced as chief minister, a development that comes just about four months ahead of assembly elections in the state.

The MLAs in their letter sought the convening of the CLP meeting in Chandigarh The high command has deputed senior party leaders Ajay Maken and Harish Chaudhary as central observers.

AICC general secretary in-charge for Punjab affairs of the party Harish Rawat will also be present during the meeting.

The unrest in the state unit does not bode well for the Congress in Punjab, where it is hoping to be elected back to power. The hope was that calm would return after Amarinder Singh's bete noire Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed PCC president.

ALSO READ | Captain Amarinder Singh resigns as Punjab Chief Minister

Latest India News