Punjab campus unrest: What led to massive student protests at LPU, Chitkara University?

Chandigarh:

Two universities in Punjab---Chitkara University and Lovely Professional University (LPU)---witnessed massive protests and unrest in recent days. While the situation at both campuses is now under control, police are investigating the incidents. Police and university authorities have said that anti-social elements may have been involved, and investigators are also examining whether the violence at both universities was deliberately instigated as part of a conspiracy.

What sparked uproar at Chitkara University?

Students at Chitkara University staged a major protest two days ago following rumours that two female students had gone missing. The protest later turned violent, with incidents of vandalism reported on the campus. After the situation escalated, officials visited the university, acknowledged the students' grievances, and initiated an inquiry.

Police said some students had claimed that two girls were missing, but none of the students could identify who the alleged missing girls were. No name or identity of any female student has emerged so far. Police said that, prima facie, the claim appears to be a rumor, although the matter is being investigated. Officials said that if any student is found to be genuinely missing, the case will be thoroughly investigated and appropriate legal action will be taken.

Why did students protest at Lovely Professional University?

Following the Chitkara University incident, protests also broke out at Lovely Professional University in Phagwara. Students alleged that a female student had been raped by an outsider on the university premises, triggering the unrest. Students gathered in large numbers, and the protest later turned violent, with reports of damage to campus property and disruption on the Jalandhar-Phagwara National Highway. Late on Saturday night, protesting students blocked NH-44 for over 15 hours. Some vehicles, including several police vehicles, were also set on fire.

The protests turned violent late on Sunday, with several police personnel reportedly injured in clashes with students. However, the university administration described the claims of rape as rumours. LPU Dean Saurav Lakhanpal said that after examining the matter in detail, the university found that the allegations were entirely based on rumours.

DGP visits university, SIT formed

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the incident. Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav also visited LPU.

Yadav said some elements had attempted to disturb the situation following provocation and that police vehicles were pelted with stones. "Following some provocation, certain elements attempted to disturb the peace and pelted stones at a police vehicle. The individuals involved in the violence are being identified through scientific and technical analysis of CCTV footage. Action will be taken against anyone who takes the law into their own hands," the DGP said.

Following the violent protests, LPU suspended regular classes for 10 days. The university administration reiterated that the situation had been triggered by rumours and said there was a suspicion that anti-social elements may have been involved. The dean also said the university had reason to suspect that the incident could have been part of a conspiracy, although the matter remains under investigation.

How were protests brought under control?

At Chitkara University, local SHO Gursewak Singh, DSP Banur and other police officials, along with university authorities, held talks with the students and took note of their complaints. Police assured the students that their grievances would be investigated and that appropriate action would be taken if any wrongdoing was established. DSP Sukhdev Singh said there was no need for students to panic or worry, adding that police personnel were present at the campus and security arrangements were being maintained. He assured that all complaints raised by students would be investigated and action would follow if any wrongdoing was found.

At LPU, senior police officials, including DIG Jalandhar Range Naveen Singla, SSP Kapurthala Gaurav Toora, SSP Hoshiarpur and SSP Jalandhar Rural, reached the campus at around 1:30 am after the protests intensified. They handled the situation and initiated a dialogue with the students. Acting as a bridge, the police facilitated communication between the university administration and the students. Efforts were made to resolve grievances through dialogue.

An FIR was registered in connection with the incident, while a high-level SIT was formed to conduct a detailed investigation. Chief Minister Mann has directed authorities to take strict action against those found responsible.

Opposition targets Punjab government

With the Punjab Assembly elections approaching, the incidents have also triggered political reactions. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal directly targeted Chief Minister Mann, accusing the government of failing to maintain law and order. He alleged that the situation was not brought under control in time and criticised the police action against protesting students.

BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu also alleged that the LPU incident was an attempt to divert attention from Punjab's key issues. Bittu claimed that the BJP's 'drug-free Punjab' campaign was receiving strong public support and alleged that the LPU unrest was deliberately created to divert attention from it.

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