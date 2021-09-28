Tuesday, September 28, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Punjab Congress crisis LIVE Updates: Sidhu's quits as state party chief, Amarinder in Delhi
Live now

Punjab Congress crisis LIVE Updates: Sidhu's quits as state party chief, Amarinder in Delhi

Navjot Singh Sidhu's sudden resignation from the post on Tuesday of state party unit chief has given a new headache to the Congress months ahead of Assembly election in the state.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 28, 2021 16:11 IST
navjot singh sidhu,sidhu,captain amrinder singh,amrinder singh,amarinder singh,sidhu resigns,captain
Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI

In a surprise move, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress president on Tuesday, September 28.

Punjab Congress news updates: Navjot Singh Sidhu's sudden resignation from the post on Tuesday of state party unit chief has given a new headache to the Congress months ahead of Assembly election in the state. Sidhu, in his resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, said he would continue to serve as a Congress worker. "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," he wrote in the letter. Reacting to Sidhu's surprise move, former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh quipped,"I told you so... he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab." Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh has reached Delhi where is likely to meet BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, sources said.

Punjab Conress Crisis Latest Updates:

Latest India News

Live updates :Punjab Congress crisis LIVE Updates: Sidhu's quits as state party chief, Amarinder in Delhi

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 28, 2021 4:12 PM (IST)

    'Told you he is not a stable man': Captain Amarinder Singh's jibe at Navjot Singh Sidhu

    Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday took a jibe at Navjot Singh Sidhu saying he is an unstable man after the latter resigned as Punjab Congress chief. "I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab," Captain Amarinder Singh Tweeted. READ MORE HERE

     

Click Mania
chunav manch uttar pradesh 2021

Top News

Latest News