Punjab Congress crisis LIVE Updates: Sidhu's quits as state party chief, Amarinder in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI In a surprise move, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress president on Tuesday, September 28.

Punjab Congress news updates: Navjot Singh Sidhu's sudden resignation from the post on Tuesday of state party unit chief has given a new headache to the Congress months ahead of Assembly election in the state. Sidhu, in his resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, said he would continue to serve as a Congress worker. "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," he wrote in the letter. Reacting to Sidhu's surprise move, former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh quipped,"I told you so... he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab." Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh has reached Delhi where is likely to meet BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, sources said.

Punjab Conress Crisis Latest Updates:

