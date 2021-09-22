Follow us on Image Source : PTI Navjot Singh Sidhu's close aide appointed chairman of Amritsar Improvement Trust

A close aide of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed as the new chairman of the Amritsar Improvement Trust on Wednesday.

Daman Uppal replaced Dinesh Bassi, a loyalist of former chief minister Amarinder Singh.

Uppal, a municipal councillor, was given the appointment letter by Chief Minister Channi in the presence of Sidhu here.

Bassi welcomed the appointment of Uppal, saying it was the decision of the party high command.

Bassi told the media that he was informed over the phone on Wednesday morning that he would be relieved as the chairman of the trust.

Channi, his two deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, OP Soni and state Congress chief Sidhu on Wednesday morning paid obeisance at the Golden Temple

ALSO READ: Is Sidhu real goal behind appointment of Channi as Punjab CM?

Latest India News