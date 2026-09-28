Durga Shakti Nagpal contempt case takes fresh turn as petitioner withdraws 30-year-old suit, vacates land

New Delhi:

The 30-year-old Nazul land case has taken a new turn, drawing attention over contempt proceedings involving Divisional Commissioner Durga Shakti Nagpal. The petitioner in the government land dispute, Dayanand Mishra, has filed an affidavit before the court stating that he will not pursue the matter further and requesting that the proceedings be closed. More significantly, Mishra has also voluntarily removed his 30-year-old occupation of the government land. With these developments, a case that has been in the courts for decades now appears to be headed towards protecting the land and putting it to its designated use.

The case concerns Nazul plot nos. 514, 515, 524, and 525 in Gonda, reserved for the Commissioner's office and building. The matter had been pending in court since 1997. Legal proceedings over the government land continued even after the court issued a stay order in 2008. The long-pending case came to the administration's attention during the drive to free government land from encroachment.

A shift amid contempt proceedings

Developments linked to an alleged phone call led the matter to contempt proceedings in the High Court, where a final decision is still awaited. In the meantime, the petitioner in the original Nazul land dispute has asked not to pursue the suit further. The affidavit filed in court, together with the removal of the occupation on the ground, has given the entire matter a new direction.

Commissioner keeps watch on three-decade-old file

After details of the long-standing government land case came to light, Divisional Commissioner Durga Shakti Nagpal reviewed the matter on a regular basis. She had the records and the status of the litigation examined and directed the officials concerned to present the government's case firmly and pursue effective legal representation to protect the state's interests.

The inquiry also brought to light reports that an unauthorised school was operating on the land. When the administration inspected the site, no students or teachers were found there. The ground situation of the land was subsequently kept under watch.

Petitioner withdraws in court and vacates site

In the case, the petitioner and encroacher, Dayanand Mishra, Advocate, resident of Chhawani Sarkar Anandpuri, Civil Lines, Gonda, has submitted an affidavit in court. It requests that the suit not be pursued further and that the proceedings be closed.

The most significant aspect of the case is that the party has not only stepped back from the legal battle in court but has also removed his occupation from the site. In a dispute pending for three decades, the change is therefore twofold: in the court proceedings and in the physical status of the land.

From a 1997 file to land freed of occupation in 2026

Nearly three decades have passed since the dispute first entered the courts in 1997. The matter remained pending even after the 2008 stay order. Now, in 2026, with the petitioner's affidavit and the site vacated, the administration is responsible for safeguarding these plots. Steps will be taken to secure the plots reserved for the Commissioner's Office and building and to ensure their use for the designated government purpose.

Review of legacy cases underway

To protect government land and free it from illegal occupation, old and pending cases are being reviewed at the administrative level. As part of this exercise, the file on this three-decade-old Nazul land case was reopened, and both its legal status and the actual situation on the ground were examined.

Following the action taken under Divisional Commissioner Durga Shakti Nagpal's supervision, the focus now rests entirely on securing the land and putting it to government use.

In a statement, Durga Shakti Nagpal said, "In line with the vision of the Chief Minister, the protection of government land and its use in the public interest is our highest priority. In this case, pending for nearly 30 years, truth has ultimately prevailed, and the government land has been freed from encroachment. The party concerned has asked the court not to proceed further and has also removed the occupation from the site. The land will now be secured and its use for the designated government purpose ensured."