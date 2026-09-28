Northern Railways announces special train between New Delhi and Katra to cater to festive rush

New Delhi:

The Northern Railways has announced a special train between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to cater to the rush of passengers during the Sharadiya Navratri which is scheduled to begin from October 11. As per Northern Railway, this special train between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra will run daily from October 12 to 26. Meanwhile, the train from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to New Delhi will run daily from October 13 to October 26.

This special train, running between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, will stop at Panipat Junction, Kurukshetra Junction, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana Junction, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt, Jammu Tawi, and Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan (Udhampur) railway stations in both directions. The special train will cover the 655 km journey in 12:15 hours. The train will have third-class AC, sleeper class, and general class coaches.

As per Northern Railway, train number 04081, New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special train, will depart from New Delhi at 23:45 hrs daily. It will then leave Panipat at 01:00 hrs, Kurukshetra at 01:52 hrs, Ambala Cantt at 02:40 hrs, Ludhiana Junction at 04:20 hrs, Jalandhar Cantt at 05:27 hrs, Pathankot Junction at 07:20 hrs, Jammu Tawi at 09:25 hrs and Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan (Udhampur) station at 11:10 hrs and will reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 12:00 hrs.

In its return journey, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to New Delhi Special Train No. 04082 will depart from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 21:00 hrs daily. It will then leave Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan (Udhampur) at 21:30 hrs, Jammu Tawi at 23:05 hrs, Pathankot Cantt at 00:50 hrs, Jalandhar Cantt at 02:50 hrs, Ludhiana Junction at 03:50 hrs, Ambala Cantt at 05:50 hrs, Kurukshetra Junction at 06:27 hrs and Panipat Junction at 07:27 hrs and arrive New Delhi at 10:00 hrs.

Railways to run dozens of Diwali, Chhath special trains to UP, Bihar

According to the official list released by the Railways, these trains will operate between October and November 2026. The services include trains running from Anand Vihar Terminal, New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Delhi Junction to destinations such as Patna, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Jogbani, and Kanpur.

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