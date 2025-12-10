Salman Khan moves Delhi HC to protect his personality rights, hearing scheduled for December 11 Several Bollywood celebrities have approached the courts to protect their personality and publicity rights. Now, Salman Khan also approached the Delhi High Court regarding the same.

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court to protect his personality and publicity rights. In recent months, several prominent actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan have received relief from the High Court regarding the protection of their personality and publicity rights.

Now Salman Khan also approached the Delhi High Court regarding the same. The hearing for this case is scheduled for December 11.

What is the issue of personality and publicity rights?

The celebrities who are approaching the courts to protect their personality and publicity rights state in their petitions that their name, voice, gestures, and other identifying characteristics are being misused. They are seeking an injunction against this misuse. This includes AI-generated deepfake photos and videos, as well as counterfeit goods, misleading advertisements, false brand endorsements and the creation of fake social media profiles on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and e-commerce websites.

According to several celebrities, this constitutes a violation of their personality rights. The same is true in Salman Khan's case, he also wants to protect his personality and publicity rights.

These artists also approached the court

So far, several Bollywood artists have approached the courts regarding their personality and publicity rights. This includes names like singer Asha Bhosle and actors Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar. The court has also delivered its verdict on the petitions filed by several celebrities.

On the work front

Salman Khan was in the news recently amid the super success of his reality show Bigg Boss 19, which ended with Gaurav Khanna lifting the trophy. Salman, who was last seen in Sikandar is currently busy shooting for his war drama movie Battle Of Galwan. The movie is based on the 2020 military clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.

Also Read: Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty get no relief as court orders Rs 60 crore deposit in EOW case