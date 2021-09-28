Follow us on Image Source : FILE Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief: 6 reasons behind his surprise move

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, plunging the party into a fresh crisis just months ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Sidhu quit the post shortly after the allocation of portfolios to the members of the new state Cabinet. AS IT HAPPENED

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he said he will continue to serve the party. Sidhu had taken over as the state party chief in July amid a leadership tussle with Amarinder Singh, who stepped down as CM 10 days back while accusing the party high command of humiliating him.

The cricketer-turned-politician didn’t elaborate why he has quit. "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," he said in his letter to Sonia Gandhi.

According to sources, the six reasons which may be responsible for

1. Making Rana Gurjit Singh a minister despite Sidhu's Opposition

2. To give the Home portfolio to Sukhjinder Randhawa

3. Appointing APS Deol as Advocate General

4. Not including Kuljit Nagra in the Cabinet

5. For not consulting Sidhu's before the formation of the Cabinet and allocating portfolios to ministers

6. Displeasure over not being made Chief Minister

