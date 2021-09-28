Is it 'game over' for Navjot Singh Sidhu after his resignation as Congress Punjab chief?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Navjot Singh Sidhu

Giving a new twist to Punjab politics, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the post of state Congress Chief. The ongoing crisis in the Punjab Congress unit could prove ominous for the party as it prepares for re-election in the 2022 Assembly polls.

The sudden exit of Navjot Singh Sidhu from the post of Punjab Congress chief just two-and-a-half months into his tenure yet again indicates that his objective was to dethrone the then state Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

On Sidhu's resignation, Amarinder Singh tweeted, "I told you so... He is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab."

According to sources, the Punjab party chief was unhappy with the allocation of Cabinet berths to a few ministers who are said to close to former CM Amarinder Singh, especially Aruna Chaudhary and corruption-accused Rana Gurjeet Singh.

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu, however, said he will continue to serve the party. Sidhu had taken over as the state party chief in July this year.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," he wrote in the letter.

"Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," he further wrote.

