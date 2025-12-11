New Zealand's Women's T20 World Cup triumph star out of next edition after opting for elbow surgery Defending champions New Zealand have been dealt a body blow six months ahead of their Women’s T20 World Cup defence, with the off-spinner Eden Carson being ruled out of the tournament after opting for elbow surgery. Carson was a key member of the White Ferns’ title triumph in the UAE last year.

Auckland:

New Zealand have been dealt a body blow in their Women's T20 World Cup preparations with the off-spinner Eden Carson being ruled out, six months ahead of the tournament. Carson, who played a key role in the White Ferns winning their maiden T20 World Cup title in the United Arab Emirates last year, has opted to get her elbow surgery done now, which will take at least six months for her to get back into action fully fit.

“We’re all really gutted for Eden,” Sawyer said of Carson's injury and the difficult decision to get operated on now. “The team has a big six months ahead and I know how difficult it was for her to make the decision to go through with the surgery now, but I fully support it.

"It'll obviously be a huge loss for the team not having Eden available, especially for the T20 World Cup where she played a big role for us last year. At just 24-years-old she’s still got a long career ahead so it’s important we look forward and prioritise getting her back on the park and fully fit," Sawyer added.

Carson, who took nine wickets for the tournament, was a crucial member of the White Ferns' T20 World Cup-winning squad, including a Player of the Match performance against the West Indies in the semi-final on a sluggish track in Sharjah, taking 3/29. Carson had formed a destructive spin trio alongside Amelia Kerr and Fran Jonas during the tournament; however, with the 2026 edition set to take place in England and Wales, the White Ferns might not need more than two spinners in the line-up at one time.

New Zealand's next international assignment will be a home series against Zimbabwe. The white-ball series will feature three T20Is and as many ODIs in Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin.