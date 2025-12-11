Dale Steyn, Eoin Morgan, Robin Uthappa headline star-studded commentary panel for SA20's 2025-26 edition The 2025-26 edition of the SA20 is set to kick off on Boxing Day, with the defending champions MI Cape Town taking on the Durban’s Super Giants in the opening game. The tournament is set to feature some of the best voices in the game, including representation from India, England and South Africa.

Centurion:

SA20, on Tuesday, December 9, announced a star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming fourth edition, comprising some of the best voices in the game from South Africa and the rest of the world, including the legendary Proteas cricketers AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn, England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan and South Africa-born dasher Kevin Pietersen. Morgan, who played in the inaugural edition of the SA20, has become a seasoned pundit for Sky Sports and will lend a fresh voice to the fast-growing T20 League in the rainbow nation.

Steyn, who was part of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape's support staff, will switch to the commentary box alongside the brand ambassador of the tournament, his former teammate and one of the most loved cricketers across the world, de Villiers. Apart from Steyn and de Villiers, the South African brigade is quite strong with JP Duminy, Ashwell Prince, Chris Morris and Vernon Philander also joining the fold.

Apart from these, Mark Nicholas, one of the most respected global voices in the game, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Kass Naido, Natalie Germanos, Mark Butcher, Nikhil Uttamchandani, Lesego Pooe, Motshidisi Mohono, and Kriya Gangiah, will also be lending their voices behind the mic.

The 2025-26 edition is set to kick off on Boxing Day with defending champions MI Cape Town taking on Durban's Super Giants in the opener at Newlands. MICT were one of the very few teams, who were able to retain or buy back most of their core, except Dewald Brevis and Delano Potgieter. The Pretoria Capitals built a completely new side from scratch, roping in the likes of Brevis, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, while signing Andre Russell, Sherfan Rutherford and Jordan Cox as part of the overseas crew.

The Super Giants too will have a new captain in Aiden Markram, while having some of the biggest names of the T20 circuit, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Noor Ahmad and Sunil Narine in their roster. Jorburg Super Kings increased their all-round depth with Wiaan Mulder, while the Paarl Royals too got the likes of Sikandar Raza, Potgieter, Kyle Verreynne and Dan Lawrence to amp up their batting heft.