IndiGo offers Rs 10,000 travel vouchers to 'severely affected' passengers due to flight cancellations The airline, which has been under scrutiny after cancelling hundreds of flights over several days, said it has already processed the required refunds for cancelled flights.

New Delhi:

Passengers "severely impacted" by the disruption at airports between December 3 and 5 caused by IndiGo’s crew shortage will receive Rs 10,000 in compensation, the airline said on Thursday in its latest offering following the days-long crisis whihc affected hundreds of thousands of fliers.

IndiGo has not clarified what qualifies as “severely impacted” or how affected customers will be identified for the payout.

The airline, which has been under scrutiny after cancelling hundreds of flights over several days, said it has already processed the required refunds for cancelled flights.

In its statement, IndiGo said, “IndiGo regrettably acknowledges that part of our customers travelling on 3/4/5 December 2025 were stranded for many hours at certain airports and number of them were severely impacted due to congestion. We will offer travel vouchers worth INR 10,000 to such severely impacted customers.” It added that the vouchers can be used for any IndiGo journey within the next 12 months.

IndiGo noted that this compensation is in addition to the Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 it is offering under government guidelines for passengers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure.

“At IndiGo, we are committed to restoring the experience you expect from us safe, smooth, and reliable. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to serve you again,” the airline said.