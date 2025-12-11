US approves $686 million F-16 fighter jet support package for Pakistan Just weeks before Pakistan’s F-16 deal, the United States approved a significant arms sale to India worth around $93 million, aimed at enhancing national defense and countering regional threats.

New Delhi:

The US has approved a $686 million package to supply Pakistan with advanced technology, equipment, and support for its F-16 fighter jets. The approval came through a letter from the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) to Congress on Monday, reported Thursday by Dawn.

What does the package include?

The deal includes Link-16 communication systems, cryptographic equipment, avionics upgrades, training programs, and full logistical support. These updates are aimed at modernising Pakistan’s F-16 fleet and improving operational safety.

According to the DSCA letter, the sale will help Pakistan retain interoperability with US and partner forces during counterterrorism missions and prepare for future operations. The upgrade is expected to extend the life of the aircraft through 2040 and address key flight safety concerns.

"The deal would allow seamless integration and interoperability between the Pakistan Air Force and the US Air Force in combat operations, exercises, and training, and refurbishment will extend the aircraft life through 2040 while addressing critical flight safety concerns," the letter said.

The letter said about Pakistan’s ability to integrate the new technology effectively into its armed forces. It also reassured that the sale would not disturb the military balance in the region. The total value of the package is $686 million, with $37 million allocated to major defence equipment and $649 million for additional items, upgrades, and services.

The DSCA stated that the sale supports US foreign policy and national security objectives while ensuring Pakistan can operate its F-16 jets safely and effectively for years to come.

Days after deal with India

Just weeks before Pakistan’s F-16 deal, the United States approved a significant arms sale to India worth around $93 million, aimed at enhancing national defense and countering regional threats. The package includes the Javelin Missile System and related equipment valued at approximately $45.7 million, along with 216 M982A1 Excalibur tactical rounds costing $47.1 million.

According to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the State Department has authorized the possible Foreign Military Sale to India of the Javelin systems and associated gear. DSCA has submitted the required certification to notify Congress of the proposed sale.