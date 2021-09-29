Chunav Manch: Akhilesh Yadav corners Yogi govt over unemployment, crime against women

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chunav Manch: Akhilesh Yadav corners Yogi govt over unemployment

India TV Chunav Manch: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said cornered the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh over various issues. The Samajwadi Party chief slammed the BJP government for using public money for polishing their own image through massive advertisement.

The Yogi Adityanath government has failed on all fronts, as this government is just busy in publicity using public money, Akhilesh Yadav said speaking at India TV Chunav Manch in Lucknow.

INDIA TV CHUNAV MANCH: LIVE UPDATES

"The government is spending only on the advertisement. Those who have money are the ones who advertise. The government claims it is honest, please specify how much you have spent on the Ganga project?" Akhilesh Yadav said.

The former Uttar Pradesh CM said that the NCRB data shows crime against women has risen considerably in the state in the last few years. "NHRC has served maximum notices to the UP government. Can they deny this?" Yadav added.

"If the Yogi government has provided employment to lakhs of people as claimed, let them show it. Where are the jobs?" Akhilesh Yadav said.

"Yeh kewal samay kaatne aaye hai. Aab dubara nahi aayenge. (They won't return to power)," he said.

Why PM Modi's image on Covid vaccine

Akhilesh Yadav also questioned the printing of PM Narendra Modi's photo on the Covid vaccine certificate. He said that no country, be it the US or Russia, is printing the photo of a state's head on a vaccine certificate.

On Farmers protest:

Describing the three new farm laws as 'black laws', Akhilesh Yadav said farmers and poor will ensure BJP's defeat in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. "The agri laws are black laws...farmers will become labourers. We have made the expressway for developing the mandi infrastructure. But this Government has not even made the mandis. This government is just trying to encash the farm laws," he said.

