Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chunav Manch: AIMIM can be an alternative in UP elections, says Owaisi

India TV Chunav Manch: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday asserted that given the present scenario in Uttar Pradesh, his party, AIMIM, can be an political alternative for the people of the state. Giving a report card of Yogi Adityanath's work in past years, failed to tackle the Covid pandemic, adding that people of the state are anguished over the BJP dispensation's misgovernance in the state.

"AIMIM has emerged as an alternative. So far, Muslims in UP had only SP or BSP as options. Both the parties are opportunist," Owaisi said.

INDIA TV CHUNAV MANCH: HIGHLIGHTS

Speaking during India TV Chunav Manch in Lucknow, Owaisi said countered both the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party while accusing them of using Muslims just to win elections. "Some 'agents' suddenly crop up during elections and they try to intimidate the Muslims," Owaisi said, adding, "If you (Akhilesh Yadav) are confident that we wont win, then why are you scared. Eat biryani, kebabs and have fun."

Chunav Manch: Muslims in the country are feeling suppressed, isolated, says Mahmood Madani

"These people are afraid of using the word 'Muslim'," the Hyderabad MP went on to add.

On Congress, Rahul Gandhi

"What do I say about Rahul Gandhi...Sidhu bhi chhod ke chala gaya (Sidhu also ran away)," Owaisi said when asked about his views on the present scenario in Congress.

Why SP, BSP nervous over AIMIM's entry

There are 82 Assembly segments in the state where Muslim voters are in a position to make or mar the political fortunes of the candidates.

ALSO READ: Chunav Manch: Akhilesh Yadav says he won't take Covid vaccine until...

Buoyed by winning five seats in last year's Bihar polls from the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region, which gave jitters to the RJD and the Congress, Owaisi has already announced that his party will field candidates in 100 of the 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh election expected to be held early next year.

The AIMIM president launched his poll campaign from Ayodhya earlier this month and since then, has been addressing public meetings at different places.

Both Akhilesh Yadav's SP and Mayawati's BSP have accused Owaisi of serving the interest of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by trying to divide Muslim votes and dismissed any possibility of the AIMIM having any impact in the country's political heartland.

Latest India News