Vastu Tips: Place large size mirror in the dining area for better luck

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash tells about what kind of mirror should be used in the dining room. It is considered very good to have a mirror in the dining room and that too of a large size. Large mirrors on the wall of the dining room are efficient sources of energy. They are considered to bring good luck.

If a large mirror is placed in the dining room right in front of the dining table, then when looking at it while eating, there is an impression of having more food. Due to which hunger is more, as well as the health of the members of the house remains good and the atmospherre of the house is happy.

If your kitchen is west facing then you should put a round mirror on the back side, that is, on the east side wall. With this, whatever Vastu defect is there in your kitchen, it will be removed.

