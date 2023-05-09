Vastu Tips: What to do if you are continuously suffering from financial losses

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What to do if you are continuously suffering from financial losses

Vastu Tips: If you are unable to save money or are suffering from continuous financial losses, then the defect in your vastu can be one of the reasons. According to Vastu Shastra, the north-east direction is the direction of the arrival of money and if heavy things are kept in this direction or there is a lot of dirt in this place, then you may face financial troubles. This also impacts profits and business growth.

Similarly, if there is darkness all the time in the northeast direction, differences between the family members may increase. That's why there should always be light in this direction. Similarly, the south direction is considered the direction of Yama. Keeping a door or vault in this direction is considered to be a loss of money and life.

