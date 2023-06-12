Is it good to keep live tortoise at home? Know benefits; side effects and auspicious direction of these idols

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Is it good to keep live tortoise at home?

Vastu tips for live tortoise at home: People do many astrological remedies to improve the Vastu dosh of their home or offices and also try out various ways in which they can earn more money or bring financial gains. Tortoise is one thing that is associated with auspicious results when kept at home according to the rules of vastu shastra. The idols and figurines of tortoises or turtles are auspicious, however, keeping a live turtle at home isn't considered good.

If you see a tortoise walking on the ground on the way, then it is an inauspicious sign for you. It means that you will have to lose money in the coming times or your money is going to get stuck in some work due to which mental stress can increase. If you find a tortoise on the road, you can help it cross the road. To do this, carefully pick up the tortoise by grasping either side of its shell and place it out of harm's way in the direction it was headed. Do not take the tortoise with you or move it to another area.

According to Vastu Shastra, keeping a live tortoise in the house creates negative vibrations and hence it is advised not to keep a live tortoise in the house. If you want to keep a tortoise in your office or home, then you can keep a tortoise made of wood, crystal or metal as per the guidance of an astrologer.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Keeping a Live Tortoise

It is not advised to keep the tortoise in the house as the law of karma says all creatures or animals are free to live in this universe. Those who catch an animal are said to break or destroy the law of karma. According to traditional Vastu Shastra, keeping a live tortoise in the house creates negative vibrations and hence it is advised not to keep a live tortoise in the house. If you want to keep a tortoise in your office or at home, then you can keep a tortoise made of wood, crystal or metal.

Best day to buy a Tortoise

According to Vastu Shashtra, weekdays like Friday, Thursday, and Wednesday are considered the best days to buy and keep Tortoise idols at the house. Astrologers suggest you choose an auspicious time as per Panchang (Hindu Calendar) or consult a local priest.

Benefits of Keeping Tortoise at Home

Turtle figurines attract positive vibes. People believe that keeping a turtle figurine in your bedroom can help fight insomnia.

Tortoises also help attract good fortune, prosperity, wealth, and peace.

Keeping the turtle in water doubles its effect.

A tortoise helps in bringing harmony to your professional and personal life.

Placing a tortoise at the entrance helps protects your home from negative energy.

Keeping Tortoise in the North direction is very good for your career

Metal Turtle is Auspicious

If you want to keep a tortoise in the house according to the rules of Vastu, then you can keep a tortoise of any metal in your house. Metal tortoise brings happiness and positive energy to the house. This type of tortoise removes negative energy and absorbs positive energy and spreads it around the house.

The Right Direction for Metal Tortoise

A metal Tortoise should be installed in the North or North-West direction of the house, it will attract good destiny in children's lives and improve concentration.

Wooden Turtle brings Good Luck

To attract wealth, positive energy, affection, and calmness to your home, you can keep a wooden turtle in the right location in the house. Such a tortoise attracts Lakshmi (money) to the house. Keeping such a turtle in the house improves the economic condition.

Right Direction for Wooden Turtle

Wooden Tortoise can be placed in the East or South-East direction, it will bring happiness, good luck, and success to the family members.

Crystal Tortoise is also Auspicious

Keeping a crystal Tortoise in the house also causes pleasure in the house. If you keep a crystal tortoise in the house, then according to Vastu Shastra, it becomes the reason for your progress.

Right Direction for Crystal Turtle

Crystal Tortoise can be placed in the South-West to bring wealth into your life or can be placed in North-East to bring you fame and increase your lifeline.

