Vastu Tips: Do not keep mirror in this direction for better luck

Acharya Ind Prakash throws light in which direction a mirror should not be placed. According to Vastu Shastra, the mirror should not be placed in the southwest direction of the house and the wall of the igneous, west and southeast angles.

If a mirror is installed in these directions of your home or office, then remove it immediately as it is inauspicious. If you cannot remove it, because in many homes the mirror is placed in the middle of the tile on the wall, that is, it is mounted in such a way that it is not possible to remove it. So you can cover it with a cloth on it so that its aura does not fall on any object. A mirror placed in this direction only gives damage. Placing a mirror in these directions creates fear.

