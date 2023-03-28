Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Seven Goa beaches to feel peaceful and stay away from crowds

Are you looking for a secluded getaway? Discover seven hidden beaches in Goa that provide a serene and tranquil atmosphere for a restful vacation. Contrary to popular belief, Goa offers a plethora of options for those seeking a peaceful and isolated beach vacation.

From unwinding to immersing yourself in nature, Goa's numerous beaches provide the perfect escape from noisy crowds and raucous parties. These seven beaches each offer a unique and tranquil ambiance that will leave you feeling refreshed and reinvigorated.

Butterfly Beach: A little-known treasure in South Goa, Butterfly Beach is only accessible by boat. It is a small, isolated beach with a serene and lovely backdrop.

Cola Beach: Located in south Goa, Cola Beach is a serene and undeveloped beach ideal for unwinding and taking in Goa's natural splendour. It is renowned for its gorgeous shoreline with palm trees and a lagoon.

Galgibaga Beach is a gorgeous and secluded place renowned for both its breathtaking natural beauty and tranquil atmosphere. Olive Ridley turtles, which are in danger of extinction, use it as a nesting location.

Morjim Beach: This calm, hidden beach in North Goa is ideal for a peaceful escape. It is a well-liked location for birdwatching and is also famous for its abundant birdlife.

Kakolem Beach: Situated in southern Goa, this unpopulated beach offers a clean and unspoiled natural environment. It is surrounded by enormous cliffs and is a fantastic location for swimming and surfing.

Agonda Beach: This serene, abandoned beach in South Goa is perfect for relaxing. Water sports like kayaking and paddleboarding can be enjoyed here as well.

Ashwem Beach: It is a magnificent beach in North Goa that offers a soothing and relaxing atmosphere. It is a rare treasure. It is a well-known location for photography and is also renowned for its breathtaking sunsets.

