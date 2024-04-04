Japan introduces e-Visa for Indian tourists: Top 5 places to visit in the island country

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Best places to visit in Japan.

Japan has always been a popular travel destination for people all over the world. The country is known for its rich culture, beautiful landscapes, and advanced technology. And now, with the introduction of e-visa for Indian tourists, it has become even more accessible. This new development has made it easier for Indian travellers to visit Japan and explore its wonders. The introduction of e-visas for Indian tourists from April 1 has made it easier for travellers to explore a few amazing places in Japan. The process to obtain an e-Visa is simple and can be done online through Japan Visa Application Centres operated by VFS Global, saving tourists time and effort. The visa allows for a stay of up to 90 days in Japan for tourism purposes. In this article, we will take a look at the top 5 places to visit in Japan.

Tokyo

Tokyo, the capital city of Japan, is a must-visit for any traveller. This bustling metropolis is a perfect blend of old and new, with its traditional temples and shrines sitting alongside modern skyscrapers. One of the main attractions of Tokyo is the Shibuya Crossing, known as the busiest intersection in the world. Other must-visit places in Tokyo include the Imperial Palace, Tokyo Tower, and the famous shopping districts of Ginza and Harajuku.

Kyoto

Known as the cultural capital of Japan, Kyoto is a city steeped in history and traditions. It is home to numerous temples, shrines, and gardens that give visitors a glimpse into Japan's past. The most famous attraction in Kyoto is the Fushimi Inari Shrine with its iconic orange torii gates lining the hiking trails up to Mount Inari. Other must-visit places in Kyoto include the Golden Pavilion (Kinkakuji), Arashiyama Bamboo Grove, and Gion district where you can spot geishas walking around.

Osaka

Osaka is Japan's third-largest city and is known for its vibrant nightlife and delicious street food. It is also home to some of Japan's most famous tourist attractions such as Osaka Castle, which dates back to the 16th century and provides stunning views of the city from its observation deck. The Dotonbori district is a must-visit for food lovers, with its endless array of street food vendors and restaurants. You can also visit Universal Studios Japan, one of the most popular theme parks in the country.

Mount Fuji

No trip to Japan is complete without a visit to Mount Fuji, the country's highest mountain. Located about 100 kilometres from Tokyo, Mount Fuji is an active volcano that has become a symbol of Japan. The best time to visit is during the summer months when the weather is clear and you can catch a glimpse of the iconic snow-capped peak. You can also hike to the summit, but it is recommended to do so with a guide.

Hiroshima

Hiroshima is a city that holds immense historical significance for Japan. It was devastated during World War II when it was hit by an atomic bomb. Today, it serves as a reminder of the horrors of war and promotes peace and reconciliation. The Peace Memorial Park and Museum are must-visit places in Hiroshima, where you can learn about the city's tragic past and pay tribute to its victims. The Itsukushima Shrine on Miyajima Island, with its iconic floating torii gate, is also a popular tourist spot in Hiroshima.

