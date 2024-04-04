Japan launches e-Visas for Indian tourists. Here's how you can apply | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

New Delhi: Japan has officially launched an e-Visa programme for tourists from several countries, including India, which is valid for up to 90 days and is designed for travellers planning to visit Japan via air and holding an ordinary passport. The move aims to streamline the process of obtaining a visa to enable short-term travel to Japan.

The programme began in India on April 1. Under this e-Visa programme, Indian tourists no longer need to carry a physical passport to enter Japan. The programme is also available for travellers from Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The much-awaited Japan e-Visa programme can be availed through the Japan Visa Application centres operated by VFS Global. Under this revised system, tourists planning to visit Japan have to submit their applications to the Visa Application Centres, after which they will be able to receive electronic visas, thus removing the need to carry physical passport stickers.

How to apply Japan e-Visa?

Internet access is a must to file for an e-Visa for entering Japan. A digital 'visa issuance notice' must be presented to the authorities upon arrival at the airport, and any other format than that, including photos and screenshots, will not be considered valid for entry. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to avail an e-Visa for Japan.

To initiate the process of applying for an e-Visa, individuals must first access the official website of the Japan Visa Application Centre, managed by VFS Global, through https://visa.vfsglobal.com/ind/en/jpn/. From there on, individuals can choose the "Temporary Visitor Visa" option and review all requirements carefully. Tourists must download the application form and fill it out accurately before printing it. Correct documents must be provided by the individuals. Individuals can then schedule an appointment to submit their application at the Visa Application Centre. Once they have booked their appointment, they will receive an appointment confirmation email along with their letter of appointment. After the visa application form is submitted at the centre, the tourists will have to pay their application fee. After that, the tourists will have to wait for an email notification informing them of when the e-Visa is ready for collection. Approved applicants will receive an e-Visa instead of a physical visa. Individuals can also track their visa application status online using the reference number from the invoice or receipt issued by the centre. While checking in at the airport, individuals will be required to display a "visa issuance notice" from their mobile devices, provided by the travel agency in either printed or PDF forms. The notice can be displayed by scanning a two-dimensional barcode with their devices and entering the required information. A countdown timer shown at the top right indicates that the notice is valid.

During the application process, the tourists planning to visit Japan may be requested to appear in person at the Japanese overseas establishment with jurisdiction over the place of the applicant's residence for an interview. By adhering to the stipulated criteria, Indian tourists can experience a seamless travel experience to Japan on a tourist e-Visa, valid for 90 days.

