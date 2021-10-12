Sneak peek into picturesque locales of Nainital where Taapsee Pannu's Blurr was shot

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taapsee Pannu

Fancy picnics by waterfalls or long, rambling walks to discover unexplored lakes? With the added bonus of lush green valleys, sunny afternoons and nights spent under brightly lit skies, it seems like exploring locales of the hill station can be worth it. If you're tired of the hustle-bustle of the city and looking forward to replacing your usual morning alarms with the sounds of birds chirping, you can check out these on-location pictures from the shooting of Taapsee Pannu's Blurr for some travel inspiration.

Actress Tapsee Pannu, who launched her production house Outsiders films earlier this year has taken the new approach to shoot on real locations. With new production houses taking shape, lately, filmmakers are looking forward to more natural destinations than creating a set inside a studio. The production's first film, Blurr, was shot earlier this year and the backdrop of Nainital and Mall road were used in the film. In the latest developments, it has been revealed that the film team wanted real locations and so a lot of heritage sites have made it on the film too. Check out some stunning pictures:

According to reports the film team is set to shoot at the Picturesque hill station of Ramgadh which has breathtaking views of the valley and snow-capped Mukteshwar mountains. Since the directors and producers want the real locations the film was shot at chosen accordingly. The film was also shot at the Famous Writer’s bungalow, Ashok Vatika where Rabindranath Tagore supposedly wrote a part of Geetanjali and Mahadevi Verma resided and wrote many of her creations.

Quite a few heritage sites also were chosen for the backdrop for the movie and also some houses older than 100 years are in the film. The locals were very supportive of the film team and welcomed them nicely and let them in their homes for shooting.

Written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl, Zee Studios, Taapsee Pannu’s Outsider Films and Echelon Productions’ ‘Blurr’ is a psychological thriller set to be released in 2022.