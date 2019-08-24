RIP Arun Jaitley: See rare pictures of former finance minister’s childhood and college days

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on August 9 after he reported breathlessness. Later around 12.30 pm, the senior BJP leader breathed last. He was battling from health complications from quite some time now and had even undergone a successful kidney transplant at AIIMS. Not only this, he even underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he gained due to diabetes. A vibrant lawyer and an astute politician, Mr. Jaitley was the stalwart of the Bhartiya Janta Party.

Not just the nation’s favourite politician, he was also a favourite amongst his family members. He was born to Maharaj Kishen Jaitley and Ratan Prabha. His father was a lawyer while mother played the role of a homemaker as well as a social activist. He even had two elder sisters. He studied at St. Xavier's, which helped him shape his political vision later which he joined Shri Ram College of Commerce, the University of Delhi for his graduation.

He got married to Sangeeta Jaitley, who was the daughter of Shri Giridhar Lal Dogra and Smt. Shakuntala Dogra on May 24, 1982. She has been a strong support to her husband throughout his political career. The couple was blessed with a daughter named Sonali and a son Rohan, both opted law as their profession.

Have a look at Arun Jaitley’s unseen pictures from his childhood and college days here:

Arun Jaitley childhood picture

Arun Jaitley with elder sisters

Arun Jaitley during his young days

Winners of DUSU elections: (Extreme right) Arun Jaitley

Prime Minister Morarji Desai with Arun Jaitley at right in a students union function in Delhi

Arun Jaitley's graduation picture

Arun Jaitley wedding picture with Sangeeta Jaitley

Arun Jaitley wedding picture with Sangeeta Jaitley

Arun Jaitley with daughter Sonali Jaitley

Arun Jaitley with son Rohan Jaitley

Family picture of Arun Jaitley.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News