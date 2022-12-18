Janhvi Kapoor slays in leather strapless black bodycon dress with matching gloves for award show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor

A black dress never goes out of style and Janhvi Kapoor knows it well. The actress recently graced the star-studded Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. Janhvi sizzled in a sultry leather bodycon dress that she opted to wear for the awards function. The actress took to Instagram to share a slew of pictures in the hot outfit, leaving us drooling over her looks.

The actress stole the show in her black latex body-hugging gown. Adding drama to her look, Janhvi paired the dress with latex gloves. For the night, Janhvi Kapoor picked her outfit from the shelves of ace Indian designer Saisha Shinde. To complete her look, Janhvi ditched her accessories. Keeping her makeup game strong, Janhvi Kapoor donned pink eyeshadow to add a pop of colour, lots of mascara, pink lipstick and highlighter. She left her tresses loose.

Soon after the Mili actress dropped the picture, her friend Orhan Awatramani reacted. He said, "Icon." Also, Shanaya Kapoor dropped a comment and wrote, "Too good." Actor Varun Dhawan added, "Adams family."

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor's professional commitments, the actress' survival thriller, Mili hit the theaters on November 4. It is about a woman trapped inside a freezer fighting for her life. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor. The film stars Janhvi, Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. A remake of the director's own 2019 Malayalam film Helen, the film follows Mili Naudiyal, played by Jahnvi, a nursing graduate who races against time to stay alive after she is stuck in a freezer.

Next, she is currently shooting for 'Bawaal', which also stars Varun Dhawan. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit the screens on April 7, 2023.

