Janhvi Kapoor is 'walking into Christmas season' dressed in mini bodycon dress styled with overcoat

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with the 2018 release Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter. Over the years, the has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. Not just acting, but her dressing sense too grabbed eyeballs. Recently, the actress treated us to her stunning pictures. Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi shared glamorous photos in a white-coloured mini embellished dress and overcoat. She styled her look with chic accessories, nude lips and shimmery heels.

In the images, Janhvi who was styled by celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi in the mini dress with the matching overcoat, is seen walking in a hallway. Donning her hair into a sleek ponytail, the actress 'Walked into Christmas season like an angel.' Take a look:

Soon after she shared the post, her fans, friends and relatives flooded the comment section. She received love and appreciation from Rhea Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani. He wrote, "Walk over to my house," followed by a crying emoticon. Boney dropped several heart and fire emoticons. Janhvi Kapoor's cousin Rhea wrote, "Looking hot jaanu," followed by heart emotions.

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor's professional commitments, the actress' survival thriller, Mili hit the theaters on November 4. It is about a woman trapped inside a freezer fighting for her life. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor. The film stars Janhvi, Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. A remake of the director's own 2019 Malayalam film Helen, the film follows Mili Naudiyal, played by Jahnvi, a nursing graduate who races against time to stay alive after she is stuck in a freezer.

Next, she is currently shooting for 'Bawaal', which also stars Varun Dhawan. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit the screens on April 7, 2023.

