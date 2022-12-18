Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya back again? Duo's attendance at party together confuse netizens

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor has once fuelled rumours of her dating ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The actress was recently spotted at an event in Delhi with Shikhar and several videos and photos of the duo have gone viral on social media. Janhvi looked absolutely stunning in a beige strapless dress which she paired with a matching overcoat while Shikhar opted for a blingy jacket. This comes after the rumoured couple took a holiday together in Maldives, making fans wonder if they have rekindled their romance.

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted with Shikhar at Kunal Rawal’s fashion show on Saturday night. Shikhar and Janhvi were reportedly in a relationship. During, Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' episode, the filmmaker cryptically confirmed Janhvi and Shikar’s romance. He had revealed that Janhvi and Sara Ali Khan have dated ‘two brothers’ who used to live in his building.

Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya on a vacay

Janhvi recently returned from Maldives. The actress shared a series of pictures from the beautiful Island and her fans were convinced that she was accompanied by Shikhar after a user pointed out the similarity between their pictures.

Janhvi had shared a picture of her under the moonlit sky and wrote, "(Half moon emoji) Meet me in the pale moonlight (half yellow moon emoji)." Later, Shikhar too shared the same picture of the moonlit sky on his Instagram Stories. Shikhar took to the comment section and wrote, 'wow wow wow', followed by a heart-eyed emoji and red heart emojis.

Back in October, Janhvi and Shikhar were clicked exiting an eatery and getting into a car.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan says 'Pathaan is also very patriotic'; chooses not to comment on 'Besharam Rang' row

Shikhar Pahariya-Janhvi Kapoor dated in past

Janhvi hasn't accepted nor spoken about her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. Reports claim that the actress dated Shikhar before her Bollywood debut. Later, Shikhar moved out of India for higher education. He went to London. Shikhar is said to be a trained horse rider and enjoys playing polo. He was a member of the Royal Jaipur Polo team that represented India at Berkshire Polo Club London in 2013.

He was employed as an investment analyst with London-based Wadhawan Global Capital, later he came back to India and joined Andromeda Financial Technology Services. In 2018, he along with his brother Veer Pahariya started India Wyn together, a gaming and entertainment business. Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde.

Latest Entertainment News