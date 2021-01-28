Image Source : DBEL STUDIO Here are five simple tips to light up your space

Light is an essential part of our life, whether it’s inner light or outer, light always guides us to the right path. As quoted by Warsan Shire, “Light attracts light.” Similarly, a good lighting design can illuminate your room and make it more attractive. There are different types of lighting that can be used to brighten up your space.

Here are five simple tips to light up your space-

Plant Lights

It is a combination of LED Light and green plants. The ideas behind this design is to bring out a natural essence in your space. These lights highlight the corner of your room using innovative lighting techniques. Adding these lights to your decor can light up your courtyard and bring a sense of serenity to the space. The illumination is both a source of warm placidity and a way to highlight ornamental plant life.

LED Profiles

LED Profile lights are versatile lights that can highlight a space in a unique way. The different styles of LED and its availability has made it possible to use anywhere you like. LED has given designers new possibilities to innovate designs and use it in multiple variations. For indoor lighting, the plaster-in profiles for recessing within walls and ceilings are perfect for an ambient glow in a living room or bedroom. These lights can also be used to give a functional look to wardrobes and shelves that will provide a glowing ambience to your room.

Under Cabinet Lighting

Under Cabinet Lighting is a very useful and convenient lighting application. It's not like the standard screw-in light bulb, it requires installation and setup. The lights are installed under the cabinets which will result in illuminating the area below a row or section. It is mostly used in kitchen areas, where additional light is used for food preparation.

Integrating lights with Furniture

An integrated lighting fixture is a complete outdoor light fixture assembly, which includes a built in LED lamp. Combining integrated lighting in furniture is a new age concept in Interior Designing. This combination will bring a sense of class to your space. However, make sure that you integrate this type of lighting solution well before getting your furniture made as it is difficult to integrate as an afterthought.

Accent Lighting

It is a very concentrated light with the intention of drawing attention to its focal point. These lights add drama to your house while illuminating the piece you want on display and shadowing the dull areas. People use accenting for wall washing, artwork, bookcase displays, pieces of furniture, collections and the general architecture of their homes. It can also be used outdoors for example; to highlight the parts of architecture in your yard.