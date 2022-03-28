Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 Homemade fruit face packs that will help you get rid of that summer tan!

Skin as an organ is always alive and charged. Skin can be healthy or ill. It can be nourished by exercise and can be ill due to abuse or negative thinking. However, your skin can turn dull if not taken care of during weather changes. We all know, tan comes as an add on with the blazing sun during the summers. In case you are quite lazy or unable to step out of the house for a salon trip, we bring you some easy peasy fruit face packs to pamper yourself and ban that tan. Not only this but these packs will also help in making your skin glow and reducing wrinkles, dark circles, and age spots.

1. Yogurt, Tomato & Lemon Peel-off Mask:

This is the wonder pack that can help you remove all the tanning and dark spots from your skin. Yoghurt, tomato and lemon work as natural bleach. Tomato, being a natural toner, helps in opening skin pores and reduces skin oil content.

Method-

In a bowl add 1 Tbsp of yoghurt, 2 Tbsp of tomato pulp and 1 Tbsp of lemon juice. Mix well to make a smooth paste. Apply the paste to your skin and leave it for 30 min. Use regularly for better results.

2. Papaya, Honey and Lemon Peel-off Mask:

When it comes to rejuvenating your skin, papaya is the best. Due to the presence of antioxidants and enzymes, it helps in getting rid of dead skin cells and getting new skin cells.

Method-

To make the pack, you need to add a cup of papaya pulp and mash it properly. Then, add 1 Tbsp of honey and 1 Tbsp lemon juice, mix it and apply it to your face and let it dry for 15 minutes. Rinse it off with cold water.

3. Banana face pack:

Banana is a rich source of natural antioxidants that fight free radicals. The free radicals caused skin cells damage and make it dry and patchy.

Method-

Take a ripe banana and mash it well in a bowl till it becomes soft. Add Honey and mix it well. Wash your face with clean water and rinse it well. Apply on your face and wait for 15 to 20 minutes. After that, wash your face with clean water

4. Strawberry face pack:

Strawberries as fruits are not just tasty but also provide the goodness of Vitamin C that is great for our skin. This is the reason why this fruit is generally used for the betterment of your skin.

Method-

Mash strawberries and mint leaves together to make a paste. Then add a little kaolin powder and mix it with honey drops. After whipping the mixture properly apply this pack on your face and keep it till it dries. Later wash it off with water.

5. Apple face pack:

We all have heard the popular saying that goes-- 'An Apple A Day Keeps The Doctor Away.' The fruit is rich in vitamin C and is great for your skin. This is the reason why a face pack made with this fruit will improve the dull texture and restore the PH balance of your skin leaving it glowing.

Method-

Mix apple, raw milk and milk powder together and apply it over your face. Keep it for 15 minutes before washing it off with water.