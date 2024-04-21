Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Onion vs Garlic: Which is better for hair growth?

When it comes to natural remedies for hair growth, two kitchen staples often steal the spotlight; onion and garlic. These pungent ingredients have long been praised for their potential to promote hair health and stimulate growth. Incorporating these ingredients into your hair care routine may help to strengthen hair follicles, reduce hair fall, and stimulate new growth. But which one is truly superior? To uncode this let us know the benefits of onion and garlic for hair growth.

Onion for Hair Growth

Onion is rich in sulphur, a mineral that is essential for the production of collagen. Collagen is a protein that helps in the growth of hair follicles. Additionally, onions contain quercetin, an antioxidant that helps to reduce inflammation and promote blood circulation to the scalp. This increased blood flow can nourish hair follicles and encourage hair growth.

Many studies have supported the effectiveness of onion juice for hair growth. A study published in the Journal of Dermatology found that applying onion juice to the scalp twice a day for two months resulted in significant hair regrowth in individuals with alopecia areata, a condition characterised by hair loss.

Garlic for Hair Growth

Similar to onions, garlic is also packed with sulphur compounds that can improve hair health. These compounds help to strengthen hair follicles, reduce breakage, and stimulate the scalp for better circulation. Garlic also contains allicin, a compound known for its antimicrobial properties, which can help to eliminate bacteria and fungi that may cause scalp issues like dandruff or infections.

While there is less research specifically focused on garlic for hair growth compared to onion, its potential benefits are promising. Some studies suggest that garlic extract may promote hair growth by improving blood circulation to the scalp and reducing inflammation.

Which is Better?

Choosing between onion and garlic for hair growth ultimately depends on personal preference and tolerance to their strong odours. Both ingredients offer similar benefits due to their sulphur content, which supports the health of hair follicles and promotes growth. Some individuals may find onion juice easier to apply and tolerate, while others may prefer garlic.

It's important to note that natural remedies like onion and garlic may take time to show results, and consistency is key. Additionally, it's advisable to perform a patch test before applying onion or garlic juice to the scalp to avoid any adverse reactions.

