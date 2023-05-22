UPSC Civil Service Admit Card 2023 Released for Manipur candidates, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC Civil Service Admit Card 2023 out for Manipur

UPSC Civil Service Admit Card 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the civil services prelims exam 2023 for Manipur candidates. Candidates who applied within the State can download their UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2023 from the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

The facility of downloading UPSC Civil Service Admit Card 2023 will be available till May 28, 2024 at 4 PM. The CSE Prelims is scheduled to be held on May 28, 2023. Candidates can download UPSC Civil Services Admit Card 2023 followed by the easy steps given below.

UPSC Civil Service Admit Card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads 'UPSC Civil Service Admit Card 2023' Enter your details such as registration id/roll number, date of birth, captcha, and click on submit button UPSC Civil Service Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen Download UPSC Civil Service Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference

UPSC CSE prelims 2023 instructions

Candidates have been advised to bring UPSC CSE Prelims e-admit card printout along with the original photo identity card. Also, the candidates have been advised to preserve the admit cards till the declaration of the final results of the civil services exam 2023. Candidates have been advised to report to the exam center before the scheduled commencement of the exam.i.e.09:20 AM for the Forenoon Session and 02:20 PM for the Afternoon Session. No candidates shall be entertained after the closure of the entry. Candidates should note that they shall not be allowed to appear at any other Exam Venue except the Exam Venue mentioned in the e-Admit Card. Candidates are advised to read the ‘Special Instructions given in the ‘Rules for the Examination’ available in Examination Notice and the ‘Poster’ containing instructions displayed outside the Examination Venue. Candidates should note that answers other than those marked by Black Ball Point Pen will not be evaluated.

Direct link to download UPSC Civil Service Admit Card

