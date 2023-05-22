CUET Phase 2 admit card 2023 likely to release today on cuet.samarth.ac.in, check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET Phase 2 admit card 2023 date and time

CUET Phase 2 admit card 2023 date and time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Phase 2 exam admit card through the official website. Candidates who applied for CUET Phase 2 exam will be able to download CUET Phase 2 admit cards from the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, CUET Phase 2 exams are scheduled to be held from May 25 to 28 at various exam cenres. The admit cards for the same are expected to be released today, May 22, 2023. However, the official confirmation is still awaited from NTA. Candidates will be able to download CUET Phase 2 admit card 2023 followed by the easy steps below, once released.

CUET Phase 2 admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'CUET Phase 2 admit card 2023'

Enter your credentials and click on the submit button

CUET Phase 2 admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download CUET Phase 2 admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

CUET Phase 1 Exam Overview

The first phase of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is underway. A total of 2, 65, 248 candidates appeared on the first day of the exam held on May 21. Attendance was recorded at 76 per cent which is a significant jump from 62 per cent last year, reported ANI.

According to UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar, The first phase of CUET UG concluded well in all 271 cities and 447 centres. The total number of candidates in shift 1 was 87, 879. The second shift of CUET UG ended well in 272 cities and 448 centres. The total number of candidates scheduled in Shift 2 was 87, 903 and Shift 3 was around 89, 466, conducted at 458 centres.

CUET Phase 2 Admit Card and Phase 3 Exam Intimation Slip Dates

Further, the chief said that the preparations are underway for the second phase exam scheduled from May 25 to 28. The city intimation slips for third phase exam scheduled from May 29 to June 2 will soon be released.

This year, a total of 14, 99, 778 students are participating for 64, 35, 050 test papers under CUET UG 2023. Candidates have applied for 48,779 unique combinations of subjects across 250 central, state, and other participating universities for the academic session 2023-2024.

