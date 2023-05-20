CUET UG 2023 Tomorrow: Dress code, reporting time; Instructions for candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG 2023 exam tomorrow

CUET UG 2023: The second edition of Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 will commence tomorrow, May 21. The CUET admit card for exams scheduled on May 21, 22, 23, and 24, 2023 has already been issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. Applicants can download their CUET UG admit card using the application number and date of birth.

CUET UG 2023 Dress Code

The candidates will have to carry a hard copy of the CUET admit card, along with a valid photo ID proof and self-declaration form. Candidates are not allowed to wear shoes with thick soles, belts, jewellery, or heels. Candidates wearing religious costumes will have to report in advance for hassle free frisking process.

Candidates should avoid carrying any kind of stoles, purses or any other metallic items. However, aspirants are allowed to wear light-coloured clothes.

CUET UG 2023 Reporting Time

The entrance examination for admission to UG programmes will be held in two shifts (or three shifts, as the case may be). The first shift exam will be held from 9 AM to 12:15 PM and the second shift will start at 3 PM and will be over by 6:45 PM. Aspirants are required to report at the examination centre for the slot as per the time stated in their respective CUET admit card i.e. two hours before the commencement of the examination.

