CUET UG 2023 Tomorrow: Dress code, reporting time; Instructions for candidates

CUET UG 2023: The second edition of Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 will commence tomorrow, May 21. The CUET admit card for exams scheduled on May 21, 22, 23, and 24, 2023 has already been issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. Applicants can download their CUET UG admit card using the application number and date of birth.
CUET UG 2023 Dress Code
The candidates will have to carry a hard copy of the CUET admit card, along with a valid photo ID proof and self-declaration form. Candidates are not allowed to wear shoes with thick soles, belts, jewellery, or heels. Candidates wearing religious costumes will have to report in advance for hassle free frisking process.
Candidates should avoid carrying any kind of stoles, purses or any other metallic items. However, aspirants are allowed to wear light-coloured clothes.
CUET UG 2023 Reporting Time
The entrance examination for admission to UG programmes will be held in two shifts (or three shifts, as the case may be). The first shift exam will be held from 9 AM to 12:15 PM and the second shift will start at 3 PM and will be over by 6:45 PM. Aspirants are required to report at the examination centre for the slot as per the time stated in their respective CUET admit card i.e. two hours before the commencement of the examination.
CUET UG 2023 Exam Day Instructions
- Candidates should report at the examination centre in advance to avoid last minute rush.
- Aspirants must show, on-demand, the CUET UG admit card 2023 downloaded from the NTA website for admission in the examination hall.
- A seat indicating CUET roll number will be allotted to each candidate. Candidates should find and sit in their allocated seats only.
- Aspirants should not carry any prohibited items inside the examination hall.
- Candidates are not allowed to carry any plain paper for rough work inside the exam hall. A rough sheet for calculation will be provided inside the exam hall.
- Candidates are allowed to leave the examination hall only after the completion of the exam. The rough sheet should be handed over to the invigilator before leaving the examination centre.