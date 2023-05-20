Saturday, May 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. CUET UG 2023 Tomorrow: Dress code, reporting time; Instructions for candidates

CUET UG 2023 Tomorrow: Dress code, reporting time; Instructions for candidates

CUET UG 2023: The second edition of Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 will commence tomorrow, May 21.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Published on: May 20, 2023 19:03 IST
cuet ug 2023, cuet admit card 2023, cuet 2023 admit card
Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG 2023 exam tomorrow

CUET UG 2023: The second edition of Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 will commence tomorrow, May 21. The CUET admit card for exams scheduled on May 21, 22, 23, and 24, 2023 has already been issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. Applicants can download their CUET UG admit card using the application number and date of birth.

CUET UG 2023 Dress Code

The candidates will have to carry a hard copy of the CUET admit card, along with a valid photo ID proof and self-declaration form. Candidates are not allowed to wear shoes with thick soles, belts, jewellery, or heels. Candidates wearing religious costumes will have to report in advance for hassle free frisking process.

Candidates should avoid carrying any kind of stoles, purses or any other metallic items. However, aspirants are allowed to wear light-coloured clothes. 

ALSO READ | CUET UG Admit Card 2023 OUT for exams scheduled from May 21 to 24 at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Direct link here

CUET UG 2023 Reporting Time

The entrance examination for admission to UG programmes will be held in two shifts (or three shifts, as the case may be). The first shift exam will be held from 9 AM to 12:15 PM and the second shift will start at 3 PM  and will be over by 6:45 PM. Aspirants are required to report at the examination centre for the slot as per the time stated in their respective CUET admit card i.e. two hours before the commencement of the examination.

ALSO READ |  ​CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip out on cuet.samarth.ac.in; check exam schedule, admit card date and link

CUET UG 2023 Exam Day Instructions

  1. Candidates should report at the examination centre in advance to avoid last minute rush.
  2. Aspirants must show, on-demand, the CUET UG admit card 2023 downloaded from the NTA website for admission in the examination hall.
  3. A seat indicating CUET roll number will be allotted to each candidate. Candidates should find and sit in their allocated seats only.
  4. Aspirants should not carry any prohibited items inside the examination hall.
  5. Candidates are not allowed to carry any plain paper for rough work inside the exam hall. A rough sheet for calculation will be provided inside the exam hall. 
  6. Candidates are allowed to leave the examination hall only after the completion of the exam. The rough sheet should be handed over to the invigilator before leaving the examination centre.
IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education

Top News

Related Education News

Latest News