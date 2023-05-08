UPSC CSE Admit Card 2023 for prelims OUT at upsc.gov.in; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2023 Out

UPSC CSE Admit Card 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the Civil Service Exam (CSE) prelims admit card 2023 today, May 8. Aspirants can download their UPSC CSE admit card 2023 from the official website - upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in using their registration Id or roll number.

The Commission will conduct the UPSC Civil Services prelims examination on May 28, 2023 at various centres across the country. The examination will be held in offline mode as pen and paper based. Candidates are required to carry the hard copy of UPSC admit card along with a valid photo ID proof.

The examination will be held in two session. The entry inside the examination centre will be closed 10 minutes before the schedule commencement of the examination i.e. 9:20 AM for the morning session and 2:20 PM for the afternoon session. No candidate will be allowed the entry into the examination centre after closure of the entry.

UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2023: How to download?

Aspirants can foloow the steps provided here to download the UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2023 online through the official website.

Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Click on the 'UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2023' link on the homepage. On the next window select the admit card download link and thoroughly read the detailed instructions. Now log in with the registration ID or roll number and submit the details. The UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen. Download UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: Exam Pattern

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 question paper will comprise of two compulsory papers of 200 marks each. The question papers will be consisted of multiple choice questions (MCQs) and the duration will be of two hours (120 minutes). The General Studies Paper-II of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will be a qualifying paper. Candidates must have to secure minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33 percent to clear the exam.