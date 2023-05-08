NEET UG 2023 Question Paper analysis of all subjects, answer key soon at neet.nta.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG answer key likely to be released soon on neet.nta.nic.in, check paper analysis of all subjects

NEET UG 2023 Paper Analysis: On May 7, the National Testing Agency (NTA) held the written exam for the NEET (Undergraduate). The medical exam was conducted across 499 cities in India and 7 outside India. However, in Manipur, the medical entrance test NEET UG 2023 has been postponed in view of the current law and order situation in the state.

Candidates for medical school were instructed to reach at the examination centre in accordance with the dress code and other guidelines listed on their admit cards.

This year, more than 20 lakh aspirants are eligible to appear in the NEET UG 2023, as informed by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

As per feedback by medical students, the NEET UG 2023 question paper had moderate to tough physics and chemistry and easy biology.

The answer key for the National Eligibility Com Entrance Test (Undergraduate) will shortly be made available by the National Testing Agency. Candidates will be able to download NEET UG 2023 answer key from the official website of neet.nta.nic.in. However, the date of releasing the answer key is not shared by NTA.

To calculate the pass marks using NEET UG 2023 answer keys, students will have to follow the marking scheme shared by NTA.

The National Testing Agency will first release provisional answer keys so that any discrepancy can be challenged. The represations raise by the candidates would be reviewed by the expert panel. Based on the expert suggestions, NTA will release the final answer keys.

Several coaching organizations, including Aakash, Allen Kota, Motion Education, and others have released the unofficial NEET 2023 answer key along with the question paper analysis and solutions late evening of May 7. The answer key released by the coaching center is unofficial. The official NEET UG 2023 answer keys will be released tentatively in the second week of June, as per media reports.

With the help of the unofficial NEET 2023 answer key, candidates can compare their exam responses marked by them in the exam to the solution in the key.

NEET UG 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of relevant coaching institute websites

Click on the respective subject code

Fill up details asked by them

Download NEET UG 2023 answer key

NEET UG 2023 Marking Scheme

To calculate marks, medical aspirants are required to follow the formula [4*(Number of Correct Responses)] – [1*(Number of Incorrect Responses)]

