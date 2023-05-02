UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2023 to be released on THIS date!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC civil services prelims admit card to be released soon on upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE Admit Card 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the civil service prelims exam on May 28, 2023. Candidates who applied for Civil Services Recruitment 2023 exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

According to the official notification, the civil service prelims exam is scheduled to be held on May 28, 2023 across the country. The admit cards for the same will be released 15 days prior to the exam.

It is expected that the admit cards will be released this week. However, there is no official intimation regarding the release of the admit card. Candidates have been advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.

UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2023' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials

UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: Exam Pattern

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 exam shall comprise of two compulsory Papers of 200 marks each. Both the question papers will be of the objective type and each will be of two hours duration. The question papers will be set both in Hindi and English. The General Studies Paper-II of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: Overview

A total of 1105 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the candidate's performance in prelims, mains, and interviews for the various Services and posts. The online applications were conducted till February 21st.

ALSO READ | UPPSC PCS Pre admit card 2023 out on uppsc.up.nic.in, exam on May 14

ALSO READ | Faculty Recruitment 2023: UGC launches unified recruitment portal for central varsities