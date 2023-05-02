UPPSC PCS Pre admit card 2023 out on uppsc.up.nic.in, exam on May 14

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPPSC PCS Pre admit card 2023 out

UPPSC PCS Pre admit card 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a admit card for the combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam (PCS) Prelims Exam 2023. Candidates who applied for the said exam can download their admit cards using their credentials on the login page of uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the exam will be held on May 14, 2023 at various exam centres. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website followed by the easy steps given below.

UPPSC PCS Pre admit card 2023: How to download?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads '‘CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-1/E-1/2023 COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (P) EXAM-2023’

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter registration number, date of birth, select your gender and click on submit

After clicking on submit, UPPSC PCS Pre admit card 2023 will appear on screen

Candidates are required to download UPPSC PCS Pre admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

UPPSC PCS Pre admit card 2023 direct download link

UPPSC PCS Pre exam pattern

UPPSC PCS Pre exam will be an offline test having 2 different papers. 150 questions will be asked in Paper 1, General Studies while 100 questions will be asked in Paper 2. The total marks allotted for each paper are 200. The candidate will have to 2 hours to complete this test.

This drive is being done to recruit 173 vacancies in various departments. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in prelims, mains, and document verification round.

