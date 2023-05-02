UPSSSC Lekhpal Result 2023 out on upsssc.gov.in, 27455 Qualified for document verification

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSSSC Lekhpal Result 2023 out

UPSSSC Lekhpal Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the result of the revenue lekhpal recruitment 2022 exam. Candidates who appeared in the UPSSSC Lekhpal exam can download their results using credentials on the login page available on upsssc.gov.in.

Along with the results, the commission has uploaded the cut-off marks on its website. Candidates can check category-wise UPSSSC Lekhpal cut-off 2023 in the table given below.

Category Cut off Marks General 75.75 SC 73.75 ST 66.5 OBC 75.75 EWS 75.75

UPSSSC Lekhpal Result 2023: 27455 Qualified for document verification

A total of 27455 candidates have been shortlisted, as per the result. All shortlisted candidates are now eligible to appear in the document verification round which is scheduled to be held on July 31, 2023. Candidates have been advised to keep a close watch on the official website of UPSSSC for the latest updates.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Result 2023: How to download?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of upssc.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads 'UPSSSC Lekhpal Result 2023' flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Candidates have been advised to take a printout of the UPSSSC Lekhpal Result 2023 for future reference.

This drive is being done to recruit 8085 vacancies. The appointed candidates will get a salary in the as per the 7th Pay commission with a Pay Level 1S 1-18: Rs.5200/- to Rs. 20.200/- with grade pay of Rs. 2000/- along with H.R.A. (House Rent Allowance), D.A. (Dearness Allowance), TA (Travel Allowance), Medical Facilities, Travel Concession, Pension, Group Insurance etc.

