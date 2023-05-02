JKPSC PO main 2023 exam date released at jkpsc.nic.in, admit cards soon

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JKPSC PO main 2023 exam date released

JKPSC PO main 2023 exam date: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced the main exam dates for the Prosecuting Officer (Main) Exam 2022. Candidates who have qualified for the mains exam can download their admit cards from the official website of JKPSC - jkpsc.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the exam for JKPSC PO 2022-23 will be conducted from May 31 to June 2023. The admit cards for the same will be released one week before the commencement of the exam. Candidates can check JKPSC PO main 2023 exam schedule in the table given below.

Date/Day Time - 10 AM to 1 PM May 31 Qualifying paper (English) June 2 Paper 1 (Legal Drafting and pleading) June 5 Paper 2 (Constitutional Law) June 7 Paper 3 (Code of Criminal Procedure) - 1973 June 9 Paper 4 (Indian Penal Code) - 1860 June 12 Paper 5 (Indian Evidence Act)- 1872 June 14 Paper 6 (Special Laws 1) June 15 Paper 7 (Special Laws 2)

JKPSC PO main 2023 admit card

Candidates should note that the commission will release the JKPSC PO main 2023 exam admit card in one week or 15 days prior to the commencement of the exam. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

