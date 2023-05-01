UPSC NDA NA 1 Result out on upsc.gov.in, Here's result PDF

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NDA Result PDF out

UPSC NDA NA 1 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (I) 2023 today, May 1. Candidates can check their results at the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

The written test of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (I) 2023 was conducted on April 16.

The list of the selected candidates has been uploaded to the official website. Candidates whose roll number is mentioned in the result PDF are eligible for an interview which will be conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 151st Course and for the 113th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January 2024.

Candidates should note that the result is provisional. Qualified candidates are required to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the announcement of the written result.

The selected candidates would then be allotted Selection Centers and dates, of SSB interviews which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so, as per the official notice.

Moreover, the candidates have been advised to submit t original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification to respective Service Selection Boards

(SSBs) during the SSB interview.

UPSC NDA NA 1 Result: Marksheet Date

The mark sheets of the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s website within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of the final result after concluding of SSB Interviews and will remain available on the website for 30 days. Candidates can directly check their results below.

