Indian Navy recruitment 2023: apply online for short service commission officer posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy recruitment 2023 notification: Indian Navy has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Short Service Commission for a course commencing Jan 2024 onwards at the Naval Academy Ezhimala, Kerala. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online on or before May 14, 2023.

A total of 242 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive out of which 150 vacancies are for the Executive Branch, 12 are for Education Branch, and 80 are for the Technical Branch. Candidates can submit their applications at the website of the Indian Navy -joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the said posts, a candidate should have graduated/post-graduated in the final year with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA or obtained an engineering degree with 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Candidates can submit their applications on the official website of the Indian Navy -joinindiannavy.gov.in on or before May 14.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Breakup

Total no. of vacancies - 242

General Service- 50

Air Traffic Controller- 10 Naval Air Operations Officer (NAOO)- 20

Pilot - 25

Logistics - 30

Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre - 15

Education - 12

Engineering Branch [General Service (GS)] - 20

Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)] - 60

