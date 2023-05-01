SSC GD Constable 2023 scorecard to be released on THIS date! check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC GD constable scorecard new date announced

SSC GD Constable 2023 scorecard: The Staff Selection Commission has today extended the release date of the SSC GD Constable 2023 scorecard. Candidates who appeared in the SSC GD exam for the Constable (GD) in the CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in NCB will be able to download their scorecards on May 8. Earlier, the scorecards were to release on April 27.

According to the official notification, the release date of releasing SSC GD scorecard has been postponed due to the other ongoing exams including SSC GD Physical Efficiency Test which will conclude on May 8.

The results of the computer-based exam of SSC GD constable 2023 were released on April 8. The aforesaid exam was conducted from January 10 to February 13, 2023. A total of 50, 187 vacancies of constables will be recruited in the CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in NCB through this recruitment process.

SSC GD Constable 2023 scorecard: How to check?

Visit the official wbesite of SSC - ssc.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'SSC GD Constable 2023 scorecard'

Click on the link given in the PDF

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your reistration umber, date of birth and other details

SSC GD Constable 2023 scorecard will be displayed

Download SSC GD Constable 2023 scorecard and save it for future reference

ALSO READ | Indian Navy recruitment 2023: apply online for short service commission officer posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in

ALSO READ | SBI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 217 Specialist Cadre Officer SCO Posts; Details here