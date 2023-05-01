SBI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 217 Specialist Cadre Officer SCO Posts; Details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 registration begins

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has commenced the registration process for Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) Recruitment 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can fill the SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 application form online through the official website at sbi.co.in till May 19.

The application process is initiated for a total of 217 posts which includes 182 regular posts and 35 contractual posts. SBI will select the candidates for final recruitment on the basis of online test and interview process. The recruitment examination is likely to be conducted in June 2023. The SBI SCO admit card 2023 will be issued 10 days before exam.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Start date of online application process: April 29, 2023

April 29, 2023 Last date to fill online application form: May 19, 2023

May 19, 2023 SBI SCO Admit Card 2023 release date: 10 days before exam

10 days before exam SBI SCO Recruitment Exam 2023: June 2023

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Regular Positions: 182 post

182 post Contractual Positions: 35 post

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The essential educational qualification required is BE, BTech or MCA or MTech, MSc from recognized University or Institute.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

General, OBC and EWS candidates - Rs 750

Rs 750 SC, ST, and PWD candidates - Exempt

SBI SCO 2023: Steps to fill online application form

The candidates can fill the SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 application form by following the steps given below.

Log on to the official website of the SBI at sbi.co.in.

Go to the 'Careers' section available on the homepage.

Click on the designated registration link for SBI SCO Recruitment 2023.

Fill in the application form as instructed and upload the required documents.

Pay the SBI SCO 2023 application fee and finally submit the application form.

Download the confirmation page and save it for future use.

