AIBE 2023: Last date for registration today | Check here Exam Date and more

AIBE 2023: The registration window for the AIBE 17 2023 examination will close today. According to the schedule released by the Bar Council of India (BCI), registration for the All India Bar Examination 2023 will end today. Candidates who want to register for the AIBE 2023 exam must register at the earliest.

Direct link to register for AIBE 17 2023 Exam.

AIBE 17 2023 Exam Date

As per the exam schedule released by the Bar Council of India (BCI), the AIBE 2023 exam will be conducted on February 05, 2023. To register for the examination, go to the official website- allindiabarexamination.com. Registration for the exam started on December 13, 2023.

Know how to apply for AIBE 17 Exam 2023:

Go to the official website - allindiabarexamination.com. On the homepage, click on the link for registration. Fill up the application form and upload the required documents. Pay the application fees and submit the form. Download the application form and take a printout for future reference.

All India Bar Examination is held twice a year. As per the official notice released, the AIBE 17 exam will be conducted in both online and offline mode. All India Bar Examination is administered by the Bar Council of India, this exam is conducted for law graduate students who want to practice law. The AIBE-qualified students are awarded a certificate from the Bar Council of India.

